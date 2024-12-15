Miliband, China, & the feasibility of government plans

Last week Miliband published his risible "Clean Power 2030 Action Plan", piling on yet more nonsense atop the supposedly supportive NESO report of a couple of weeks ago which ostensibly provided cover for his & Starmer's disingenuous retreat from "100% decarbonisation by 2030" to "100% always meant 95%". That's a lot of reading there, if you're so minded. Don't expect much[1] intellectual consistency, though.
Anyhow, whatever target he finally declares to be what he really meant all along, one of Mili's ideas is for some kind of 'bonus' to encourage developers to use UK supply chains instead of, as at present, importing just about everything including the workforce. I can report that would-be new renewables developers are all very keen to be given this bonus, in whatever shape or form it materialises - to the point where they are putting their plans on hold until they learn the details! Unfortunately, even the fingers-crossed "endorsements" of Mili's breakneck 2030 timetable state that there isn't a nanosecond to be wasted (code for "it's impossible, matey") - so this new cause of delay (among very many one might list) could prove to be a pretext for yet another volte face. Most likely, I guess, the ditching of the UK Supply Chain thing[2]. By way of support for this cynical view: FID has just been announced on Phase 1 of our very first Carbon Capture & Storage project[3] - and the developers have announced a "non-binding ambition" to source 60% of their stuff from UK supply chains. How very amusing.
And of course the same goes for the building industry - in spades! (see what I did there?) 1.5m new houses (sorry - homes: we now learn a significant % will be converted office blocks) cannot remotely be built with nothing but indigenous supply & labour. Nor the building standards that so many activists believe they were promised would be imposed on housing developers - for energy efficiency / heat pumps / solar panels / disabled access etc etc. There's another target ripe for downwards revision.
In amongst all this oh-so-cynical realism, we learn that in the New Year ... Mili is off to China! - that well-known "developing country" (for COP purposes) which is the source of almost all solar panels and much else besides. What, do we imagine, is the purpose of his mission? To tell them they must locate their factories in Sunderland, & stop burning coal? To lecture them on human rights? To demand the return of Hong Kong? To stop sending weapons components to Putin? Do tell us, Ed - what will constitute success for your mission? We only ask because we want to know.
ND
___________________
[1] I was about to say "any / whatsoever" there: but in fact there is a thin strand of consistency detectable. Having not formally decided whether or not to extend the wretched Drax's baleful biomass subsidies beyond 2027, Miliband pays lip-service at least, to the possibility Drax stops generating thereafter. Personally, I'd be very surprised if he held his nerve against the blatant subsidy-farmers at Drax - but this formal reserving of the position is at least a modest positive sign.
[2] See, for example, the sad little story of the Vestas Isle of Wight turbine blade production / job losses. How are those "650,000 good new jobs" shaping up, Ed?
[3] Obviously this announcement of "CCS" at Teesside came with a great fanfare. Look closer, and you'll notice that its primary sponsors, BP and Equinor, are committing only to the new gas-fired power plant at this stage. That's the low-hanging fruit, of course, and in any event, CCS or no CCS, is likely to have a role as part of Mili's "fleet of gas-fired back-up" which he now realises he always meant to retain. We'll believe the commitment to the actual CCS aspects when we see it, Ed ...
AFAIK in just over two weeks it'll be illegal to have a new build with gas fired central heating.
It costs £500 per radiator per year to heat an electric home.
That is just the heating cost.
The lights and cooking, General power, are extra.
6 electric or heat pump radiators on in a home? That’s one in each bedroom. 1 kitchen. 1 Dining room/ living room. 1 bathroom.lets say six.
That’s £3000. But your home will not be warm. Not unless they are on for a lot longer and a higher temperature than gas.
You could not have a few on. We run with 3. Which means mould in several rooms. Have to clean it off once a week.
And we don’t use sone rooms at all in the winter. Like in the 1950’s it’s gather into one room all.
I have a hoodie and fleece on indoors, at all times, November to February.
£5-£6,000 is DOUBLE the cost of gas/electric.
I know.
I have an all electric home.
And it has all the eco insulation.
It just can’t be heated except at great, great cost.
Not that I wish to be a Doubting Thomas, BQ, but have you ever had a Heat Loss Calculation done? I have heat pumps, have the house heated to something akin to a Caribbean island and only (okay, only as in “only”) pay £3,500 for all energy bills a year in a 1,650 sq. ft. (admittedly super-insulated) 1990’s vintage house.
Yes. I have. And pay £4500 on a similar size property. Which is why it is cold. As to heat it to WARM would take it to £5-6,000.
And the 'games room' ( its a summerhouse. So, that's fair enough. Single skin. etc. }
Dining room , Are unused in winter.
Only, its 1970s vintage. That's the issue, of course.
All that eco cladding and lost insulation moved us from Epc G to E.
North facing too.
And its the extensions that make it so cold. so much glass!
We are very close to not bothering with another year of it.
I went to see a new build only yesterday.
More expensive. Another £100k. Further from work. Another 25 mins. Smaller. 300ft less maybe.
It will cost what, £15k to move? With the taxes?
House ready for summer 2025. But .. will be the last of the plots WITH GAS.
Means not retiring for yet another 5 years. if ever.
But still. considering. Quite seriously.
Not just the heating. of course. Other factors.
Could put two woodburners instead for £15k. Replace the hot water for a condensing system. £5-£10k was the last quote.
Its open plan. I like open plan. But we have sealed it back a bit.
Went to some friends recently. Similar property.
They have been putting in walls across their wonderful designer kitchen.To retain the heat better.
The house I sold before this was an 1860s townhouse. 6 bedroom. Windows that didn't properly close. Insulation .. non existent. Twin, gable roof. So the center of the house was a flat roof without insulation. Huge ceilings. Huge rooms.
Offices ground floor. And studio.
People in there from 5am until 5pm every weekday.
The bill ?
Same as this three bed.
But it was far more cosy.
