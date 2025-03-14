Putin's wartime wardrobe

|Impressive, or what?
So what does Li'l Volodya don for his expedition to a safe corner of Kursk? Yep, the khaki hi-neck teeshirt and fatigues. (At least he kept his top on.) Is he trying to channel anyone that Trump might have met recently? Why?!
The really funny thing is that the video clips and stills of his soldier-boy "visit to the front" shown on Russian TV were of poor quality. Instead of ignoring this glitch, or even revelling in the cinéma vérité realism of the situation Putin, ever one for a carefully curated image in the style he feels is appropriate for his status as co-equal of Trump and Xi, had his spokesman bluster defensively about it in a press conference. Do they not realise it makes them look even more phoney?
Let's see how Putin's "Yes but No" response to a ceasefire goes down with Trump. The Donald will certainly want someone to blame if his "fighting stops within 100 days" boast doesn't come about.
2 comments:
Russia is winning. They have trapped a large chunk of some of the best Ukrainian forces in the Kursk pocket. Why on Earth would they agree to a ceasefire that would allow the Ukrainians to rescue those troops, reorganise and re-arm? This is just more theatre to paint Russia as the villain.
Look at the map. It isn't a pocket.
