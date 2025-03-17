The economic power of boycotting Musk et al

Gotta chuckle when the Tesla stock price slumps: that's the language they understand & they don't like it up 'em. An "illegal boycott", Mr President? Never heard of such a thing. Fashion is a much underestimated economic force. Plenty of folks across the entire planet, including within USA itself, aren't going to rush to take any Trump-endorsing purchasing decisions.
For a century or more, Corporate America has been the mighty beneficiary of what have effectively been pro-US-lifestyle fashion choices across the globe, from the colas to Hollywood to Disney to Nike and a thousand more. These things can change - and real quick, too: decisions on consumer durables are daily, by the billion. Suppose Tesla is just a harbinger, eh, Mr Apple ..?
See, capitalism can address issues other political & diplomatic forces are relatively impotent to affect.
"The morning of February 24, 2022, Vladimir Putin got up and looked out of the window. The weather was grey and gloomy. The day was going to be particularly tedious: inaugurating the collective restaurant of a tractor factory, patting the heads of babes in arms, repeating well-honed speeches about the greatness of Russia and its length and its breadth. "How boring, sometimes, to be a leader," he thought. He idly fancied the idea of relieving his boredom with a pretty blonde, which by association made him think of the Ukraine. Then a monstrous idea crossed his mind !!!"
Isn't it mahvellous, dahling, that buying a Tesla with tax breaks paid for by the poorer lets us virtue-signal twice: once when we buy the EV and then again when we sell the Muskmobile?
It's actually still up YoY, but it's been overvalued for a looong time.
Musk's fully self-driving and robotaxi vapourware promises tend to keep it up due to investors who've got amnesia about his previous claims that never came true, but you know, maayyyyybe this year they will?
Meanwhile a few more Republican Town Hall sessions have gotten a bit fractious, turns out dyed-in-the-wool patriots get a bit irked when teenage edgelords, some of whom previously securely stored kiddy porn for a living, target veterans.
Bold moves though, personally I'd be incredibly diplomatic towards people trained to use weapons in a nation well known for its Second Amendment rights. I'm sure if anyone does go off the deep end, their Call of Duty skills will stand them in good stead though. I mean, any giant apes start chucking barrels at me from a building site, boy are they in trouble!
Lammy:
"Now it is Putin who stands in the spotlight, Putin who must answer, Putin who must choose. Are you serious, Mr Putin, about peace? Will you stop the fighting? Or will you drag your feet and play games, pay lip service to a ceasefire while still pummeling your prey? My warning to Mr. Putin is this – if you are serious, prove it with a full and unconditional ceasefire now."
What a posturing popinjay, he and TTK make a good pair.
