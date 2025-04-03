Trump's Tariffs: the uselessness of economists

I heard a nice joke the other day:
After astrology, came astronomy. After alchemy, came chemistry. And after economics ..?
The world has been watching and waiting in a state of fear and loathing for Trump's long-awaited, bizarrely-telegraphed barrage of punches. What will happen now?
To me, the hilarious aspect is that nobody has a clue. I suppose everyone agrees it will act as a brake on world trade. Well, duh. OK, and ... ?
If macro-economics means anything whatsoever by way of a 'science', there should be a definitive answer when such extreme measures are taken. And to me, an avowed econo-skeptic, this all looks to be as significant as, say, the oil-price hike of 1973-4.
Anyone round here got anything better? What we're after is solid, unequivocal, drop-dead economy-related predictions beyond the short-term and the trivial.
ND
14 comments:
I suspect Trump thinks as I do — politics trumps (no pun intended) economics (or “the economy”) every time.
There will be some impact to the US GDP, maybe a little, maybe a lot.
But for Trump, the payoff was never intended to be some notional increase in US output (already stellar, by comparison with literally everyone else, so it can afford to trim a percent off GDP, more likely fractions of a percent).
Just one example: to the BRICS, Global South, Global Majority or whatever you’re calling yourselves these days (generally the usual suspect gang of west-haters), try doing international trade settlement without resorting to the US dollar. Let me know, says Trump, metaphorically speaking, how you’re going to find a pool of deep and resilient liquidity, market sophistication, institutional capability and capacity, free and fair dispute resolution and universal acceptance outside the dollar. You’re going to come up with your own US dollar alternative are you (you’ve been wittering on about that for years)? Great. Let me know how you get on with that. I’ll hold your beers.
TRUMP is one hell of a "card"
US output literally stellar by comparison with everyone else?
https://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/icp/brief/ICP2021_DataViz_1
"China’s GDP stood at $29 trillion in PPP terms in 2021, representing 18.9% of global GDP, while the United States’ GDP was $24 trillion, accounting for 15.5% of global GDP. India, at $11 trillion or 7.2%, was the third-largest economy, followed by the Russian Federation, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and France. Together, these eight economies accounted for more than half of global output."
Caveat here. I have no idea how gdp is calculated, I only know that the UK does it in such a way that if house prices double, GDP goes up. "Imputed rent". So at least the UK figures are fraudulent.
Fair enough, anon: important things to remember
But I'm with Clive on "deep and resilient liquidity, market sophistication, institutional capability and capacity, free and fair dispute resolution and universal acceptance". Can't easily be superseded. Heaven knows, China would like to: but the CCP will not readily accept free & fair, putting itself squarely above all laws: and everyone knows this
But: never rule these things out in the long run. In our time we've seen liquidity in several markets gradually migrate. We've seen the Chinese make tech breakthroughs in ways many folk airily stated Chinese culture would never facilitate. If we wake up one day to find China has overtaken Taiwan in chip manufacture, who could be utterly amazed?
I'm with him too, but making things or producing energy is important, and on that sadly the US isn't what it was in the days when they could turn out Liberty ships in less than two days. Now I don't think the US has any domestic non-military capacity - and how good can military construction be when not supported by civil?
Of course we have no right to bemoan the situation when the UK has fallen so far from so high. Our own house is horribly out of order - see the disasters at Port Talbot and Scunthorpe. It's a good job Putin's no threat to us, we'd be up the creek if he was. But that won't stop HMG spending a fortune on weapons (I would mind less if he spent it on anti-missile defence, although my impression is that's an escalating cost spiral.)
Ahh, the first cuckoo. Another Purchasing Power Parity victim.
At best, to be used with caution (https://www.oecd.org/en/data/insights/data-explainers/2024/06/purchasing-power-parities---frequently-asked-questions-faqs.html, see especially section 3).
At worst, it just rewards the level of shittiness in a country.
Even if you accept PPP as a measure well, yes, of course China with three times the population is going to have a larger economy, especially as many parts are still dirt poor. But GDP per capita in PPP, still much ground to make up https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(PPP)_per_capita
What are they teaching kids in school about statistics since my day? Not much, from the evidence I see here sometimes.
What do the Austrian School of Economists have to say about it?
All GDP figures are made up to the extent that they include some arbitrary way of treating government expenditure. As I understand it (amateurism warning!) most countries just add the cost of government expenditure to GDP on the absurd grounds that every dollar spent by government is used 100% effectively to add to the production of the nation.
A franker justification for this bogus practice might be, I suppose, to ask "What else can we do?"
However during the lockdowns, when the schools were closed, it turned out that the UK subtracted the expenditure on schools for those periods while those schools weren't open. Good for them.
But most countries didn't do the same, allowing opponents of our govt to yell that the Tory scum had reduced GDP more than it had decreased in comparable countries.
No good turn goes unpunished.
Whereas my impression is that it's almost entirely bogus. Deterrence is your only hope.
Here's my prediction. Because the US is overdue for a stock market setback and a recession they will happen, now or quite soon. They will be blamed on whatever Trump has done. If all he'd done was spend his time golfing and guddling for trout it would still be blamed on him. Because his critics are, by and large, even bigger chancers than he is, and much, much more crooked.
If in country A a mobile costs y, and a house costs 1000y, and in country B a mobile costs 3y and a house of the same size/desirability costs 3000y, is country B really three times richer than country A? Germany in 1923 must have been an economic colossus, what with a sack of spuds costing 3 barrowloads of DM.
In terms of UK housing, my house is LESS desirable than when I paid £120k for it 25 years ago, because rural living isn't what it was. My village is now full of London and Birmingham refugees with his'n'hers Range Rovers.
I'll stick my neck out with the predictions.
Prices will start rising in the US, and the most hit will be the red states, especially the MAGA regions. They're also due to find out that Federal dollars make up a fair chunk of the money inbound to their states economy soon enough too, which, combined with the tariffs will see a lot of Trump voters finding themselves in front of many fans, all with shit hitting them.
The fairweather MAGA voters will not be impressed, and we're already seeing a fair bit of buyers remorse in the US, so Something Will Be Done.
That Something will be some minor fiddling with trade deals, which Trump will announce as beautiful, beautiful, deals, much better for Americans, and that the tariffs have done their work, blah, blah, blah, spin, spin, spin.
Inflation will reduce, which will be used as evidence that the Tangoed One is an economic genius.
Of course, perhaps Something won't be done, in which case Vance had better load up on all those memories of voters loving him, as the next set of protestors won't be from the left side of the political divide.
@ dearieme1
Yes, I agree completely. All GDP (be it nominal, PPP or whatever) calculations are but a proxy to try to capture real economic output and worth. The OECD explained I linked to above had already started on the sleight of hand by using a litre of Coca Cola in its illustration. Coca Cola is a standardised and commoditised product. It’s the same all over the world. The quality is consistent whether it’s sold in the US or China. But what about an hour of education in the classroom? How good or bad was it? How was that effectiveness measured? And so on.
But to return to my main point, the US is phenomenally wealthy. It’s got wealthier these past few years quicker than any advanced economy. There’s enough slack in the system to suffer from some consequences of Trump’s tariffs. It can, in short, trade some reduction in economic output for policy and political gains.
The US has a big inequality problem which isn’t captured in GDP at all, but that’s a tale for another day…
CH - what if Trump plans to lavish the tariff $$$ on MAGA states? - kind of leftish redistributionary play. Would that alter your view?
(I have no idea what he plans, BTW)
Post a Comment