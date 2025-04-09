Estate agents: getting "creative" again ...

... but this time with a pair of expensive new-builds and the CGI set to "turbo-bollocks".
Our previous two gems of the estate agent's art featured creative euphemisms for "surrounded by dense woodland and distinctly short on basic amenities" in the vicinity of Schloss Drew. This, also in Croydon, is different: we're moving to the brave newbuild world of 7-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 4,000 sq ft Executive Housing, smack on the A232 - a very busy main road that boasts
five bus routes passing the front door sorry, good transportation links. Only smart CGI is good enough for these.
|"... proudly occupying an enviable raised position"
Looking nice, eh? As well they might be, this "grand opus of luxury living ... pinnacle of sophistication" is asking £1.7 million** for each. But look carefully: any sign of a garage or two for these upscale dwellings on a main road? Errr, that would be 'No': all you get is "Parking space - driveway" - and for the left-hand one, a very modest driveway it is, too, down the side: enough for just a single car by the looks of it, maybe two - in tandem - at a pinch. And a fine feat of reversing will be required for the one on the right, because the only road access is via the ramp on the left, and thence on up across the front of both houses. And this is for 7-bedroom houses, FFS.
Now: consider the access driveway ramp to that "enviable raised position". Nice broad gentle slope, fairly scenic? A gentle rise of 8 steps, past grass and bushes, for pedestrian access to the front door? Enough of the CGI, here's a photo of the thing taken today. That front retaining wall is an absolute necessity for the looming mound behind, especially over on the right where the number of steps is 12, not 8 (11 steps on the left). If anything that ramp off the main road is even steeper than it looks here: "pinnacle" indeed.
Errr, yeah, in summer when the leaves are out, if you confine your gaze to the street-side plane-tree top-cover. Otherwise, it's a procession of bright red double-decker buses.
The only saving grace, I suppose, is that folks always do their DD for a house purchase in person. Don't they ..?
** by way of calibration to local prices, £1.4m will buy you this, on the genuinely prestigious estate on the hilltop directly behind the above new-builds, but comfortably off the main road.
1930's: a bit dated but very solid build, these properties buff up beautifully for a couple of hundred grand: splendid garden: all on the level: backing on to a fine park: immaculate - check it out. And, errr, no shortage of parking!
Photo credits: the last pic is ShineRocks estate agents. If the copyright holder of the CGI confection above would like to be credited, just drop me a note in the comments and we'll be happy to name you.
10 comments:
" folks always do their DD for a house purchase in person"
May have mentioned this before, but a child shared a newish flat in Bristol with a Chinese student whose parents had bought it from HK. It was just off a nice square right in the centre.
Alas the square was hang out for half of Bristol's many alkies and druggies. When I visited there was actually an ambulance there doing resus on some unfortunate.
Entrance was down a dead end side road, and the only reason for being there was to get to the flats. "Wouldn't like walking here after dark" thought I.
Two months later parents bought ANOTHER flat further up towards the uni.
Ah yes, overseas "investment" buyers. Well, any attempt to sell these two white elephants off-plan has miserably failed: this development has been on sale for a year. £1.7m might be a bit more than the iffy Bristol flats
and Google Earth is a wonderful thing ...
No worry for Croydonites, Nick.
The people who MATTER are all moving to Bruton.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/news/the-cotswolds-alternatives/
Bruton is a weird island of chi chi and Yummy Mummydom in still resolutely Somersetian rural Somerset. Listen to our neighbours on both sides, both born within a few miles of here, and you might echo what a workmate of mine said, having travelled over to go with me to Newcastle University to fix a nasty problem on their library machine said, having heard me chatting to a newspaper seller outside the library when we left...
being .... "What language was that?"
Geordie, I told him. Not yet having met Lils, I was unable to expand on that, to note that Geordies are Scots with their heads kicked in, ergo incomprehensible. Even to Scots.
George Osborne moved to Bruton. I drive through it occasionally and was astonished that before his move, there were NO "Keep Osborne out" posters. I guess they like his type there...
Mentioning Bruton to a lovely lady, local lass, same age as me, who I garden for, and she wrinkled her nose...
'nuff said.
Yestreen I googled for a house I knew to be on sale in South London. Remarkably it turned up as the former address of a chap who served in the First German War. Google, however, did a poorer job of finding me the house and the estate agent. Eventually ...
The aforesaid estate agent had managed to do a thing that I thought astonishingly stupid. The mark he put on the little map of the area to show where the house was managed to obscure completely the commuter railway station that's just a couple of minutes walk away - which must surely be a major selling point for the house.
Why is everything being enshittified?
AI?
Stupid interns (unpaid)?
We stayed in a place near Wells last year where the posh cellist landlady had made her cash in the City and moved out - it seems that Frome is the lower-rent new Bruton. Perhaps more affordable for the non-Osborne set.
(Just outside Frome is the wonderfully named Marston Bigot)
Did a single house in a semi-decent plot get demolished to build that pair of monstrosities?
