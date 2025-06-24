Advising Starmer on Iran & the legal stuff

An interesting challenge for the Attorney General, one Richard, Baron Hermer - a controversial figure, one-time mate of Starmer's, but rumoured to be for the chop in the first Cabinet reshuffle. But maybe not just yet ...
Poor Starmer: so desperate to remain in the kneeling position with Trump, but, oh, the legalities of supporting unilateral bunker-busting. As we know, Kier is so-o wedded to the international rules-based order of things. Him a lawyer and all.
And if Trump never really wanted to have his second term characterised by US involvement in Middle Eastern 'forever wars', well, Starmer can hardly be ecstatic about following Blair into the politico-historical dustbin of history by rash association with the wild man of the White House.
So what will Hermer advise, and how "flexible" will he turn out to be. Remember Blair & Goldsmith? And the Blairite legacy. That Iraq thing, eh? And the big inquiry afterwards. Wow, that seems a long time ago. But then again, history rhymes ... (with the usual apologies to G&S)
When I was a lad I made it big
As fixer-in-chief in an Attorney's wig
I cleaned up scandals and I swept up sleaze
And I pandered to the wishes of the Big Big Cheese
(He pandered to the wishes of the Big Big Cheese)
I pandered to the wishes of the Power in the Land
And now I’m sitting here with his balls in my hand
As Attorney General I made such a mark
That he asked me to change my advice on Iraq
I quickly saw the error of my ways
And gave him what he wanted without delay
(He changed his advice without delay)
I told him he could do whatever he planned
So now I’m sitting here with his balls in my hand
Now lackeys all, whoever you may be,
If you want to rise to the top of the tree,
If your conscience isn't fettered by scruple or qualm,
Be guided by this rule and you’ll meet no harm.
(He is guided by this rule and he’s met no harm)
Keep your own head down during Custer’s Last Stand
And you may come away with his balls in your hand
ND
2 comments:
Bravo.
(But does sir Chocolate Teapot have balls?)
Our beloved Prime Minister should be in the Lords, I believe the Dukedom of Plaza-Toro is currently vacant.
Charles
Post a Comment