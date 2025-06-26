Trump and his solo bomb damage assessment

There's history when it comes to "bomb damage assessment* by top-down diktat" & I'll relate one example closer to home than the Donald's private, untutored convictions about what has happened in Iran.
The UK started WW2 with an outmoded aerial reconnaissance model which (in a different context) we've written about before.
The original use of aviation in WW1, right from the very first days in 1914, had been for reconnaissance. The second use was for shooting down the enemy's recce aircraft! Hence, the received wisdom was that recce results (at first, visual; later, photographic) had to be fought for. So the RAF's plans before WW2 revolved around a relatively fast armed aircraft - the Blenheim light bomber, operated by Bomber Command, which upon its initial introduction was faster than any biplane then in service with the RAF. From the very first week of WW2 they started flying Blenheims for recce against German targets, in ones, twos, threes, even in fives and sixes. Bravely flown as they were, they were shot down in alarming numbers and, sadly, brought back precious few photographs (albeit occasionally of very good quality). By 1939-40 the Blenheim was no longer up against slower biplanes; and the training of its crews and the cameras it carried were only geared to what would now be regarded as low-level photography. They were sitting ducks.Notwithstanding Bomber Command's legendary willingness to take casualties (and this was even before Bomber Harris took over), the Air Ministry at the top was less sanguine. These casualties "were not to be borne"...
|Blenheims, "... even in fives and sixes"
Photo, © IWM CH 2992
Such is the bizarre nature of service politics that Bomber Command was allowed to [insist] that only its own people carried out Bomb Damage Assessment - they were determined to mark their own homework. Eventually they were called up on this too, much to their disgust - as it was proved conclusively that their bombing was not even remotely as accurate as they claimed. Though his Command's relations with [the newly-established specialist air recce interpretation unit] were often strained, to his credit Bomber Harris personally came to value its accurate output.
Private BDA conducted by a deeply ignorant politician with a transparent agenda? The very worst things happen when a powerful leader is grovellingly indulged in all circumstances, whatever he does: and we now have two of them - Trump and Netanyahu. Not even obliged to exercise normal political caution (not something I'd say of Putin, for example, or Xi). What will Trump not do in pursuit of his personal gratification? Aside from the likes of Starmer, Rutte, and the Trump Cabinet, with their demeaning performative "tactical sycophancy", is there anyone left who can offer a defence of Trump and his bellicose, juvenile narcissism?
ND
______________
**That's what 'BDA' traditionally stood for. More recently, the 'B' is being rendered as 'battlefield'.
10 comments:
"is there anyone left who can offer a defence of Trump" Easy-peasy. He ain't President Vegetable, he ain't VP Chardonnay, he ain't Hillary Hellbitch, and he ain't Governor Greasy Newscum of California.
Moreover he ain't Ted Cruz or any of the other neo--conservatives, corrupt fat cats, and RINOs who largely make up the congressional Republican Party.
If the FBI (presumably) thought it worth trying to assassinate him they must think he's got what better people would recognise as merits.
Interesting chap Trump - never a dull moment. Netty plays him like a Stradivarius.
The sycophancy and dress sense of his crew brings to mind 'Brylcreem Boys' in every sense.
Sit back, enjoy the popcorn.
At todays Pentagon Presser both Caine & Hegseth nailed their colours full on to the mast of "Irans nuclear capability is so over & the world should thank the US.........bigly"
Given the speed with which the 'information' came out that the raid was a failure, my guess is that its more likely to be political motivation from anti-Trump elements in the Pentagon, rather than an objective assessment of what actually had occurred.
Not so fast. My initial impression was disgust that Trump was being "Bibi's Bitch". However, most of the commentary I have seen suggests the US involvement was more like elaborate kabuki theatre. For example, Iran's strike at the US base in Qatar was coordinated with Qatar and no doubt with full US awareness. It allows both Israel and Iran to disengage after inflicting heavy damage on each other. This is more like saving Israel from the folly of their attempted surprise regime decapitation attack. A prolonged war would favour Iran which would inevitably drag in the US to save them. If you look behind the bluster (for the neo-cons and a bellicose domestic audience) it actually seems skilfully played.
And that's on top of dearieme's concise defence, which I also agree with.
Sorry, the "Not so fast" comment was me.
WG - it's not good enough to say hey, there's a bunch of other guys I really don't like at all
the business of trying at all times to rescue acts of Trump's as being skilful, nay, works of genius, is pretty much exactly what I mean. Doubtless a Nobel nomination follows hard on its heels?
in any event, the 'skill' you allude to seems to be Iran's, not Trump' at all: or are you saying Trump instructed Iran: "now look here, you chaps, I've worked it all out: the clever thing now is for you to land a smallish missile in the far right-hand corner of our big airbase, I've squared it with the Qataris & I'll give you the exact coordinates - you think you can manage that? - then we can all go home claiming victory, and I'm sure, well, fairly sure, that Bibi is fully satisfied now & won't be smiting anyone any longer"
who was it who recently directed us at a substack writer who points out the western fallacy of tactical focus on winning individual engagements, as opposed to strategic focus on winning wars? I'd like to hear from him just now, because that's the relevant perspective. Let's see just how those resumed nuke negotiations proceed, hmm? In the mean time, no, it's way too early to be lining up with Trump's angry insistence we all fall in, loyally, meekly and gratefully, behind his wild and unsubstantiated claims of "complete obliteration"
Pretty much what dearieme said. Kamala would have been another cipher, controlled by whoever controlled Biden. The borders would still be open and the factories still closing.
Trump is a curate's egg. Alas we've seen the not so good parts over the last few weeks. At least he appreciates there's a problem. Trouble is it took almost fifty years to trash US manufacturing, and he has 3.5 years to do something about it.
(continued .... and in the meantime, China are eating the world's green lunch - turbines and solar panels, while still opening dozens of new coal-fired power stations)
If this is “trashed” manufacturing capacity and capability, I’d hate to see what the US could do in a manufacturing renaissance https://www.safeguardglobal.com/resources/blog/top-10-manufacturing-countries-in-the-world/
(given China has four times the population of the US, it’s seriously underperforming by comparison, let alone against Japan with newly 11 times fewer people; not that I’m saying that China is a manufacturing laggard, just that by international comparison, it’s no better than it should be and if it wasn’t for its population size advantage — which is declining, as in most places — it looks distinctly vulnerable to India, if ever it got its act together)
Post a Comment