Starmer's bizarre pleading

For all those inclined to calibrate their psychological assessments of Starmer, the recent (very sympathetic) Observer interview offers quite a lot of input. Inter alia, we learn he "deeply regrets" his "island of strangers" speech, thusly:
Starmer insists ... the speech was simply a mistake. “I wouldn’t have used those words if I had known they were, or even would be interpreted as an echo of Powell,” he says. “I had no idea – and my speechwriters didn’t know either,” he says. “But that particular phrase – no – it wasn’t right. I’ll give you the honest truth: I deeply regret using it” ... he doesn’t blame his advisers or anyone else except himself for these mistakes ... Starmer says he should have read through the speech properly and “held it up to the light a bit more”. The prime minister also accepts there were “problems with the language” in his foreword to the policy document that said the record high numbers of immigrants entering the UK under the last government had done “incalculable damage” to the country.
Sorry, matey, that won't wash. For starters, in that speech he also said his immigration policy statement was promoted on the back of it being "right - because it is fair, and because it is what I believe in", Boris Johnson's opening of the immigration floodgates being a "squalid chapter". Secondly, over the following few days he did the classic Starmer thing of initially doubling down on the first utterence: when quickly challenged on the "island of strangers" language, he emphasised that "well, it is a danger".
Does anyone, let alone a lawyer-PM, outsource the articulation of "what I believe in, what I think is right" to Spads? Or, to put the question another way: what sort of lawyer-PM does this?
ND
3 comments:
I don't quite understand.
While a chant of "death to the IDF" is apparently beyond the pale, a UK state-backed policy of "death to the Russian Armed Forces" is apparently completely fine.
After all, one is some powerless people shouting a slogan, the other is billions of pounds worth of lethal weaponry, military training, aerial and satellite surveillance, signals intelligence, and a lot of clever young men thinking of effective new ways to kill Russians.
2Tier, Never Here, Possibly Quare,Granny & Farmer Harmer Starmer is the epitome of Davos Man. DM believes (truly believes) what ever is put in front of him to read out. Until he has to retract, obfuscate & re-evaluate.......& then lessons have been learned.
Oh, I think we all know what sort of lawyer-PM Sir Tiers Stasi is, don't we?
