The French farce of 'one in, one out'

As our friend Mr Hēméra kindly pointed out BTL yesterday, my vision of a single small-boater being recycled endlessly between France & Dover & back to gain credits for the Frogs under 'one in, one out', may have come true almost immediately. The Beeb led with the story yesterday, although the Graun kept it off their front www page altogether: we can imagine which approach goes down better with ministers ... And the Beeb also announced that Mr Frog is no longer reckoning to puncture or otherwise intercept the boats in shallow water ... citing 'Elf-n-Safety! (Have you ever seen a wheelchair user trying to access the Metro? They have absolutely no concept of E-n-S there.)
All very entertaining. And the supplementary questions are so easy to generate, it's almost embarrassing to do so. But here goes, for starters.
- OK, chapter and verse, please, on how exactly the 'one in ...' points system works in such cases ...
- ... and was it meant to be, errr, a deterrent?
- Does this enterprising chap get another round of free legal aid in order to plead his case all over again? With added sobbing and explanations of how France is unsafe for human habitation?
- Where did he get the money for a second voyage? (maybe the Louvre heist ..?)
- How come the meejah all have interviews with him??
- Have the handful of (volunteer) Rwanda deportees also come back?
PS: thinking again about 4 & 5 above: along with two packets of 'Duchy Original' oat biscuits, did his "HMG farewell goodie-bag" from last time include €1,000 and an i-phone?
The French get plenty of immigrants just walking over the border whether from Italy or Spain or in many of their overseas territories, far more than Britain. They've little incentive to take back those who've tried to reach GB, they want rid of them.
Jolly Japes, what what...... One can but wonder just how long the UK public will sit back & meekly accept what is offered up as "strong & robust government"
We see in the failure of 'return to France' exactly what would happen with 'return to Rwanda'. The only difference being the cycle time. If you think the Rwandans are going to strive keeping migrants in - you have learned nothing.
You could of course equip Kemi and friends with a speedboat and machine guns. Mid channel slaughter. Go down well in some circles, but in the circles that matter we would find the cost and inconvenience rather too high. A non solution.
Perhaps a tattoo, a sheet of cardboard and a polythene sheet and no benefits whatever. Might amuse some for a week or two until the obvious consequences come visible. Another non solution.
Or we could build council houses and flats and follow 'The Great Reckoning: What the West Should Learn from China' by Kaiser Y KUO. Found via Adam Tooze blog. And put these incoming folk to some use competing on the world stage. Perhaps we could start by founding The J K Rowling University with proper male and female bogs and first lectures at 05:30am (the time she wrote her first book).
I ran some of the above on another blog and the denizens didn't like it - a non solution they said. But that is exactly the point, keeping them out won't and can't work. Find another way.
BTW, what's the Welsh for Hard Cheese?
