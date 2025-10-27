White elephant houses [still] for sale

The amusing and long-running tale continues of the luxury 7-bedroom Croydon houses being offered with no garages and profoundly awkward vehicular access - at, errr, £1.65m apiece.
Well, they still haven't sold - despite the steeply-inclined driveway being nicely paved now, and one or two other cosmetic finishing touches being added (saplings, gates, handrails on the steep concrete steps, see these recent pics).
|Steep prices, steep driveways - & no garages
But they are now also being promoted by yet another estate agent - which specialises in marketing properties intended for buy-to-let.
Can multiple occupancy and asylum-seekers be far behind? They wouldn't have seven cars to go with the seven bedrooms ... (at least, not until they've "joined the labour market") and would be glad of the five bus routes that pass the front door, some of them 24/7, on the busy A232 'Red Route'.
When we bought our present house we assumed we'd make good use of the local buses. But we can't: the bloody things are unreliable. So if we want to travel by bus we drive to a park-and-ride site where at least you get to wait for a bus's departure by sitting inside it rather than than standing out in the wind, or cold, or rain, or heat.
I’m continually surprised, even though I shouldn’t be, at the amount of overpriced tat that sellers keep proffering to an unconvinced market round my way (north Hampshire).
Appalling decor, couldn’t-give-a-stuff student digs level presentation, hideous cheap extensions and front gardens given over entirely to parking.
People simply won’t buy rubbish, not in the current economic climate.
My WI contact tells me there are 17 houses up for sale or hoping to sell in local village. Some have been on the market a very very long time, local chap tells me market is totally dead. Bad luck on the newly created widows, an ever growing stream. There were some asking a mil but that hope has long gone. Down around the £300k mark you can sell.
Obvs the budget puts the block on, maybe the spring will bring forth flowers and buyers - or floods. Who knows. Knock on effect is the boot fairs and local junk markets have nothing but books and kids toys. Hardly a table lamp or coal purdonium to be seen.
Down the road is a Croydon look-alike. Three detached houses crammed on to an old scrap yard complete with preserved oak trees overshadowing everything. By detached I mean 1 metre gaps. Been on market for at least 3 years. Eejit.
