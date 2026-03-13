Borthwick in ... France, this time

There's only one way for England to play in Paris this weekend - like the Barbarians. A few beers the night before, and lots afterwards.
ND
They might as well attend to details. Pass the ball accurately, preferably in front of someone who is already running fast, that sort of thing. Hell, they could even practise it. But such things basically involve individual skills. What's needed at the team level? It's all changed a lot since I played when on-field decisions were made by the skipper (preferably a back) or the pack leader. I saw reference the other day to England having two vice-captains on the pitch. What on earth is that about?
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They might as well attend to details. Pass the ball accurately, preferably in front of someone who is already running fast, that sort of thing. Hell, they could even practise it.
But such things basically involve individual skills. What's needed at the team level? It's all changed a lot since I played when on-field decisions were made by the skipper (preferably a back) or the pack leader. I saw reference the other day to England having two vice-captains on the pitch. What on earth is that about?
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