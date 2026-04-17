Mandygate: rumbles on and on, getting louder

The 3-hour period of utter, and highly uncharacteristic radio silence, after the Guardian story broke[1] and before the barefaced denial was issued yesterday evening, must have been a great time to have a bug planted in the (Chinese) coffee machine in No.10.
They must have been lining up Olly Robbins as the fall-guy - and negotiating his deal. That's not just some middle-management scapegoat, that's Very Big Indeed. A serious human sacrifice to appease the gods of Starmerdoom. Wonder what's in his "early retirement package"?
And - will it be enough?
Interesting to see, in retrospect, just how craftily the earlier Starmer statement was drafted[2]. Did lawyer Starmer - who must, surely, have been told how crucial it was to stick precisely to the script - not know why it was worded the way it was? Is that what we're to believe? Well, flat denial is his only option; so flat denial it must be.
And it's being reported he know about this on Tuesday. 48 hours is a very long time not to come clean: time enough for the leaker (see below) to get to the Guardian, and for the Graun itself to go through the very significant editorial operation that would be needed before dropping something like this. The whole thing explains why No.10 was already said to be planning to prorogue Parliament early this session - no more PMQs this side of May. And "it's understood Lammy didn't find out until Thursday" - hahah! He's obviously (a) completely out of the loop; and (b) as disloyal as all Hell. (OK, I suppose we all guessed that anyway.)
My immediate thought is: how does this play for La Romeo?[3] Is it the making of her, because [perhaps] she wasn't involved when Fondlebum was set on - but now knows exactly where those bodies are buried? You can just hear her opening words in that panicky all-hands meeting:
"Now listen: before we can figure a way out of this, you all need to tell me exactly what happened. All of it. Everything!"
ND
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[1] Hats off to the Guardian, BTW: they've put themselves into the nuclear fallout zone. Their source must be truly excellent - and still out there, hoho.
[2] “The vetting process was undertaken by UK Security Vetting on behalf of the FCDO and concluded with DV clearance being granted by the FCDO.”
[3] I say this because she may well be the last person standing after this is finished. Even then, she's not in the clear: evidently there's that heavy-duty Deep Throat operator somewhere in Whitehall, for the Guardian to get this leak: and she has a shedload of enemies ... [BTL on that link]
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