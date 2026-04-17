Hi C@W readers - you'll may have tried to open the previous post and found a warning, courtesy of our kindly blog platform hosts. It's safe to click through - we're not advertising anything lewd!
But some bot, somewhere, has auto-identified the topic as worthy of, err, deflecting readership away from. The warning came up about 60 seconds after I posted.
If I find from the stats that nobody is reading the post, I'll experiment with a defused version of the title, to see if that gets it past the censors for wider access.
And later I may post on this whole episode!
ND
UPDATE: have reposted under a different title, and trashed the original post which was getting no traffic.
5 comments:
Google insisted I "sign in". They can just fuck off.
May I lighten the tone? I've just seen a statement from the Chinese government which I find a hoot - the statement, not the government.
"No foreign country has the right to meddle in China’s internal affairs. Leaders around the world should weigh their words carefully before speaking."
Thanks. You were not alone in not signing in - it was picking up virtually no traffic.
So, cutting the Gordian knot, I'm hoping the re-post works the trick. (If it is really AI at work, it might not ... but I'm thinking a less discriminating bot was at work. We'll see ...)
Do you think it was just a coincidence that Google suddenly made access to your comments more difficult after you posted a thoughtful & informative article involving My Noble Lord Inside Trader Fondlebum ?
Let's see if the repost survives intact. I've stayed with 'Mandygate' but removed mentioned of the famous US suicide from the header. I rather think it was the latter that triggered the response.
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