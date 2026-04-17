Friday, 17 April 2026

Explanatory note to the previous post

Hi C@W readers - you'll may have tried to open the previous post and found a warning, courtesy of our kindly blog platform hosts.  It's safe to click through - we're not advertising anything lewd! 

But some bot, somewhere, has auto-identified the topic as worthy of, err, deflecting readership away from.  The warning came up about 60 seconds after I posted.

If I find from the stats that nobody is reading the post, I'll experiment with a defused version of the title, to see if that gets it past the censors for wider access.

And later I may post on this whole episode!

ND

UPDATE: have reposted under a different title, and trashed the original post which was getting no traffic.

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5 comments:

dearieme said...

Google insisted I "sign in". They can just fuck off.

10:06 am
dearieme said...

May I lighten the tone? I've just seen a statement from the Chinese government which I find a hoot - the statement, not the government.

"No foreign country has the right to meddle in China’s internal affairs. Leaders around the world should weigh their words carefully before speaking."

10:16 am
Nick Drew said...

Thanks. You were not alone in not signing in - it was picking up virtually no traffic.

So, cutting the Gordian knot, I'm hoping the re-post works the trick. (If it is really AI at work, it might not ... but I'm thinking a less discriminating bot was at work. We'll see ...)

10:40 am
Anonymous said...

Do you think it was just a coincidence that Google suddenly made access to your comments more difficult after you posted a thoughtful & informative article involving My Noble Lord Inside Trader Fondlebum ?

10:57 am
Nick Drew said...

Let's see if the repost survives intact. I've stayed with 'Mandygate' but removed mentioned of the famous US suicide from the header. I rather think it was the latter that triggered the response.

11:06 am

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