Starmer is getting cocky

A while back I suggested Team Starmer had decided to tough it out: and I'm now utterly convinced of it. Among several straws in the wind is a flying wooden beam: he's boasting about taking us back into the single market by stealth! This is not a man who reckons he's done for at the end of May: quite the opposite, he visibly exudes the same kind of calm faux-authority over the heads of his pygmy-challengers that he did back in 2020, when he was obviously going to win the Labour leadership 'race'. [1]
Given the fallout amongst the ranks of his former advisers, we must presumably look to Miliband for Team Starmer's current level of brazen confidence; some kind of bargain that runs: you do what I tell you, and if you're still here in June - which you will be - you'll make me Chancellor. [2] Ominously, Miliband knows exactly what he'd like to do with the role.
It doesn't hurt that, even in the midst of endless and ongoing tactical miss-steps[3], Team Starmer have lighted upon a phrase to use in connection with Iran, which they clearly the believe to be highly felicitous: I won't be dragged into this war!
The bottom line is: he currently looks confident, which is 90% of the battle when it's just 330-odd fractious and frightened parliamentary sheep you need to get in line - with the Streetings and Rayners of this world left looking pretty sheep-ish themselves. Yep, Team Starmer have convinced themselves they are going to see the post-May period out, and in some comfort.
And those May elections? Is Reform really going to sweep the board, as sone thought inevitable not so many weeks ago? Well, maybe, but I doubt it. In my manor, they are a complete rabble, feuding like crazy amongst themselves. If by some strange twist of the electoral arithmetic they were to get the mayoralty and/or the council, they'd not have a clue what to do with it: and in the meltdown-process of colourful infighting and manifest incompetence thereafter, they would lose any hope of a decent result come the next GE. Is this representative of Reform across the country as a whole? I'm guessing so.
One might imagine that Greens, equally full of chancers and losers, are just that little bit less likely to blow things completely by way of fratricide in any council where they get power in May. We haven't had Peak Green yet; though I'll hazard a guess we've had Peak Reform. Meanwhile, Starmer struts confidently around his confected B-list gigs here and around the world, and the media portray him in exactly the way Team Starmer have scripted for them. His nerve, his brazen shamelessness, is holding.
ND
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[1] Who remembers Long-Bailey or Nandy now?
[2] Though I still maintain that, the longer he hangs in there, Miliband stands a chance of the leadership for himself
[3] E.g.
- "You can't use our bases ...
- ... oh, actually, yes you can"
- Chagos
- HMS Dragon
- RFA Lyme Bay
- "I need to talk to my team"
- etc etc
1 comment:
"is getting cocky". Is that another of those smutty online hints that Charmless tends to be a naughty boy? Or likes to befriend naughty boys, or whatever the implicit message is? Shame on you all. Just give us the authoritative rumours.
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