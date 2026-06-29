"Manchesterism" - seems like we've been here before

... and it didn't end well.
"Manchesterism" - not to be confused with Manchester Liberalism - is intended to mean something easily grasped for political purposes: greater interventionism at the civic level. This is supposed, a priori, to have obvious benefits yielding excellent results. Well, maybe, sometimes. The ideal degree of devolution is as long as a piece of string: how many Scots feel their once vaunted education system, or the Welsh their vaunted health service, have benefitted from greater devolved control? Objectively, the results suggest otherwise. And the ludicrous Rebecca Long-Bailey's equally ludicrous 2019 Labour manifesto plans for ultra-devolution of the energy industry (down to the level of units of "around 200 households" owning their own local energy infrastructure) provide the reductio ad absurdum of
And there are reasons to think that Burnham's model isn't what it's thought to be: that he's basically encouraged commercial property development on a significant scale, which can't easily be replicated across the nations. A glance at the pages of every issue of Private Eye and its years-long revelations of naked, industrial-scale corruption on Teesside for the personal benefit of a very small number of individuals, shows that local devolved powers can end up being shockingly abused.
But there's another factor. Remember how Neville Chamberlain came to Westminster as the dynastic hereditary king of Birmingham, with municipalism in that other great city as his calling card. He didn't do so well in the corridors of Whitehall - or of Bad Godersberg and Munich (notwithstanding some recent revisionist versions of events there). Maybe in other nations there is a wothwhile tradition of fine presidents and prime ministers coming up the local government / Big City Mayoral route. But not around these parts.
Do we see any signs that Andy is up to the bigger job? Municipalism is not enough, Mr Burnham.
ND
2 comments:
The Aldermen of the old Manchester Corporation would have considered Burnham's achievements as pretty small beer.
I'd be more impressed by Bradfordism under Alderman Foodbotham, Perpetual Chairman of the Tramways and Fine Arts Committee.
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