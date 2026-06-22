Starmer goes "with good grace"? We'll be the judges ...

And so it came to pass. Suddenly, all the fight went out of him.
"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party ... and I accept that answer with good grace."
Oh, really? Let us be the judges of that. If I were a gullible Labour leftie who'd had higher hopes back in 2020, I'd be fairly bitter. Andy "novelty factor" Burnham will be having all those hopes projected on him now. Good luck with that. I guess he's at least got the advantage that hopes will be set rather lower now. "Hope he doesn't accept too many freebies ..."; "Maybe he believes in something ...".
Spare a thought for Sadiq Khan, who "paid tribute to Sir Keir Starmer as 'a man of great integrity' ". Well, it takes one to know one: pardon me while I mop up this pool of spilled tea. Oh, tragedy: this moment should surely have been Sadiq's - how he's been trying to figure out how he could do a Burnham before Burnham himself pulled it off. So now he'll have to wait for another mainstream Labour meltdown. If the Tories are the model for modern British politics, that'll be along as soon as the latest lettuce wilts. Early GE, anyone?
That said, I'm not sure Khan looks terribly well just now. Let's charitably blame the new haircut. Now, about that critical upcoming NATO summit next month ... what's your foreign policy, Andy? And defence spending? They are all looking at you.
ND
6 comments:
Is it only 2 years Starmer has been in. Feels much longer.
Maybe he still bills like a lawyer - 48 hours for every 24.
I agree Khan does not look well. The so called pool of talent that is the PLP is very shallow. I wonder if Gordon Brown will keep his new job?
Khan doesn't look well ?
Nothing trivial, one hopes
What a ghastly, horrid little man. Ascends to the highest seat of power in the land, and doesn't know what to do with it. Aside from punishing all the plebs who have a vision of a very different UK. Clinging on for dear life so he can do what, exactly? Certainly nothing that benefits us.
We are well rid of the man. Sadly, his successor is unlikely to be willing to offer a different vision.
I think we will shortly see which tack Burnham will take, when we see how he deals with Milliband, Reeves and Rayner.
If they remain in situ, then I think we are in continuity Starmer territory.
In many ways, does it matter any more? 40% of E&W births have at least one parent born abroad. Demography is destiny.
https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/migrants-babies-fertility-rate-falls-5HjdZnb_2/
All we can do is sauve qui peut.
The BNP were right.
The National Front were right.
Enoch was right.
For all I know the British Movement were right.
All too late now.
Are we certain he won't do another U-turn?
Reeves rushing off in that outfit - talk about presaging a pink slip.
CH
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