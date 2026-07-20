Miliband - guessing-game over!

So Mili neither gets the Treasury, nor keeps his manic mission at energy. Safely dispatched to places over the horizon. (What must David M be thinking?) Please don't put him in charge of another COP.
I feel his first mission should be to China, to investigate Uighur slave labour in the open-pit neodymium mines and solar PV factories; to deliver a lecture on dumping tactics with special reference to 'green' manufactured products; and to initiate a detailed study of the carbon content of said 'green' goods.
I stand ready to join the Labour Party and enter the House of Commons to take up the reins at DESNZ. With the new government being such accomplished masters of the snap by-election this shouldn't be a problem. A peerage will do, if needs be. But I fancy Rosebank and Jackdaw will already have been approved, while they await my arrival for some more complex decisions that require attention.
ND
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"How youse, Ed?" asked St Andy. Then he said F.O.
*applause*
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