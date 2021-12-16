Thursday, 16 December 2021

Interest rate rise klaxon!

My goodness. 

The denizens of the Bank of England have only gone and done it, raising interest rate by 0.15% today. A harbinger of the doom to come. 

Inflation sits at a mere 5% or thereabouts and surprisingly wages for the year have manager, err, 0% rise. Too much covid and change in the economy to sustain wage rises even though some sectors have done well. 

Still this is almost the first rate rise I can remember! People under 30 won't even really know what the Bank of England does or what the significance of interest rats is - we have been in a zero-interest economy for so many years, nearly a decade and a half now. 

Of course, with Quantitative Easing and inflation, real interests rates are at -5%. Holding cash is very bad for your wealth, much better to spend it or buy assets as quick as you can. 

It is still a long way from going back to a 'normal' economy and I still feel in the end the only way back will be with some very high inflation to erode the debt pile of the West vs East dynamic in the world - and that will be so painful that the politicians might try and put it off for generations yet. 


DJK said...

"Inflation sits at a mere 5% or thereabouts..." Er no. RPI is 7.1% and rising.

3:05 pm
Anonymous said...

"It is still a long way from going back to a 'normal' economy "

You bet! They won't make 'normal' either.

3:42 pm
Scrobs. said...

And buy your funerals now!

None of this 'Can't afford to die' nonsense!

4:43 pm
Anonymous said...

Can we hear more about those "interest rats" CU?

5:30 pm
E-K said...

Counter intuitive to me but I maxed my borrowing ten years ago and don't have savings.

Gone and borrowed a load again this month. So long as it's wisely invested... or even if it isn't.

Mum has a mortgage clearing amount in the bank so inflation makes no odds with that either. I can't tell her what to do with it unfortunately.

6:48 pm

