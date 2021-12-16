Interest rate rise klaxon!

My goodness.
The denizens of the Bank of England have only gone and done it, raising interest rate by 0.15% today. A harbinger of the doom to come.
Inflation sits at a mere 5% or thereabouts and surprisingly wages for the year have manager, err, 0% rise. Too much covid and change in the economy to sustain wage rises even though some sectors have done well.
Still this is almost the first rate rise I can remember! People under 30 won't even really know what the Bank of England does or what the significance of interest rats is - we have been in a zero-interest economy for so many years, nearly a decade and a half now.
Of course, with Quantitative Easing and inflation, real interests rates are at -5%. Holding cash is very bad for your wealth, much better to spend it or buy assets as quick as you can.
It is still a long way from going back to a 'normal' economy and I still feel in the end the only way back will be with some very high inflation to erode the debt pile of the West vs East dynamic in the world - and that will be so painful that the politicians might try and put it off for generations yet.
5 comments:
"Inflation sits at a mere 5% or thereabouts..." Er no. RPI is 7.1% and rising.
"It is still a long way from going back to a 'normal' economy "
You bet! They won't make 'normal' either.
And buy your funerals now!
None of this 'Can't afford to die' nonsense!
Can we hear more about those "interest rats" CU?
Counter intuitive to me but I maxed my borrowing ten years ago and don't have savings.
Gone and borrowed a load again this month. So long as it's wisely invested... or even if it isn't.
Mum has a mortgage clearing amount in the bank so inflation makes no odds with that either. I can't tell her what to do with it unfortunately.
Post a Comment