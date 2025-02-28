Friday, 28 February 2025

Resignations ahoy!

Dodds a Dud
As Anneliese Dodds heads for the backbenches in high dudgeon, Starmer's thoughts must be ones of pleasure that he curtailed her short outing as Shadow Chancellor so decisively before the GE.

And thoughts here at C@W turn to the Qn 2 of the 2025 predictions Compo!  But it's strictly defined, as follows: 

Date of Starmer's first Cabinet reshuffle, as defined below. One bonus point for each correctly-named departure or clear-cut demotion. Two bonus points for any complete change precisely identified (named outgoer and named replacement). "Cabinet reshuffle" = two or more changes to the Cabinet roster, unforced by resignation or death. Splitting of an existing Cabinet post into two or more new positions doesn't count per se - only if accompanied by reshuffle as defined above.

So - anyone care to update their predictions?

ND

dearieme said...

I hope someone - Guido perhaps - publishes a consolidated list of Two-Tier's cabinet resignations, with a summary of cause.

I suspect there are only two causes. (i) Caught out in corruption. (ii) Thinks Starmer hasn't done enough to betray the interests of the country.

4:40 pm

