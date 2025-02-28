Resignations ahoy!

|Dodds a Dud
And thoughts here at C@W turn to the Qn 2 of the 2025 predictions Compo! But it's strictly defined, as follows:
Date of Starmer's first Cabinet reshuffle, as defined below. One bonus point for each correctly-named departure or clear-cut demotion. Two bonus points for any complete change precisely identified (named outgoer and named replacement). "Cabinet reshuffle" = two or more changes to the Cabinet roster, unforced by resignation or death. Splitting of an existing Cabinet post into two or more new positions doesn't count per se - only if accompanied by reshuffle as defined above.
So - anyone care to update their predictions?
I hope someone - Guido perhaps - publishes a consolidated list of Two-Tier's cabinet resignations, with a summary of cause.
I suspect there are only two causes. (i) Caught out in corruption. (ii) Thinks Starmer hasn't done enough to betray the interests of the country.
