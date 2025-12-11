Enron's plan for property-price derivatives market

|Canary Wharf: cornerstone
Following on from the post about the 'predictions market' & how various attempts to make financial markets in superficially prospective areas have sometimes come unstuck (water; bandwidth, weather): I'd mentioned that just before the Big Collapse, Enron was planning a property-price derivatives market, meaning futures / forwards at the outset, and ultimately options.
The rationale for there being demand for such a thing was this. Many individual and commercial entities, as well as outright investors, can find they have a lot at stake as regards the variability over time of property prices in general, and the differences between property prices in different regions (technically, a source of 'basis risk'). Simple examples at the personal level: someone who hasn't yet sold their current property but has committed to buying a new one - needs a hedge against prices dropping while they find a buyer. Someone who needs to move from London to Manchester for a couple of years but expects to return to London thereafter: needs a hedge against London prices outstripping Manchester over that period. Someone who wants to lock in an attractive price they've seen the identical house next door fetching when it sold last week, but doesn't plan to move just yet: needs a hedge against local prices falling. Etc etc etc.
And of course once a market is established, speculators and punters can pile in: unlike weather (see previous post), people often really do have strong opinions about whether the property market is overheated or underpriced.
So how was Enron going to get the show on the road, back in 2001 at the time of the Collapse? They put some of their best people on it. Regionally specific price indices already existed - the sine qua non for derivatives. Key to any market is liquidity, in turn requiring market makers and critical mass: and, with some aspects of derivatives, the ability to cash out into the physical. They had a strong relationship with the Halifax (then a big property player and publisher of indices) and planned to start with the London commercial (office space) sector - and to ensure physical delivery, as an opening gambit they were going to buy Canary Wharf !
Sadly, we will never know how this would have panned out ...
ND
6 comments:
A pity the Halifax when privatised stopped handing out their price data to everyone - Nationwide, as a mutual, still does but its at national level, whereas Halifax was a lot more granular. OTOH Halifax seemed to start in 1983 whereas Nationwide goes back to 1975.
Nationwide did a "real" index linked to RPI which showed that house inflation, overall matching RPI in the Thatcher years, took off massively in the early years of New Labour, well before A8 accession.
Average UK property Q2 1997 - 108k in Q2 2019 prices
by Q2 2003 - 200k in Q2 2019 prices
by Q2 2007 - 250k in Q2 2019 prices (just before the financial crash/bailout)
What happened 1997-2003 to pump prices so much?
by Q2 2008
I just wonder - could it be that inflation, back in the 70s very much dependent inter alia on UK manufacturing wages, was heavily repressed by Far Eastern manufacturing?
Hmm. Interesting. I don't see how this was actually going to work, but... interesting.
Anyways, came across this;
https://www.felixstocker.com/blog/chips
With the WSJ Headline : "Enron Strives to Make a Market In Trading Memory-Chip Futures" from 2001 (I seem to remember seeing something similar around that time).
Since the WSJ is gated, try https://www.eetimes.com/financial-giant-enron-to-hedge-bets-in-drams/
The Halifax index (forgotten who publishes it now) had a bit of a problem - it was a mortgage approvals index, not a transactions index. So, given an approval, then the chain collapses - there'd potentially be double-counting if separate customers went to the Halifax for mortgages on the same property.
It could get worse, depending.
