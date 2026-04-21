Implausible property development - update

By way of light relief: readers may recall the saga of the seemingly brainless two-house development in Croydon - a pair of very large, pricey properties, awkwardly situated and with no garages - that were taking ages to shift.
Well, more than a year on from my first report, one of them has sold! To whom, is not at all clear to the passer-by. There's a black SUV on the drive (where else?) at all hours, and no signs of human life. It rather looks as though dust will be continuing to settle in at least six out of the seven bedrooms.
With the other house still firmly unsold (and even dustier), at least our current solo SUV driver has an easy(ish) time of it on the communal driveway. And of course, buyer #1 has picked the house less hemmed-in. For the sake of the developer (or whoever still owns the second one) we must look forward to when a couple of large families with corresponding car fleets are in residence, hopefully reaching a satisfactory motoring modus vivendi on this rather limited patch.
ND
1 comment:
Och, they'll end up nationalised and handed to "asylum-seekers". Who will happen to be cousins of Labour MPs.
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